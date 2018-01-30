Trailer stolen from family after moving to Portland found; bikes, trophies still missing

A trailer stolen from a family that recently moved to Portland has been found, but the contents – including bikes, equipment and trophies – is still missing.

FOX 12 reported on the stolen dirt bike trailer last week.

After moving to southeast Portland, Wayne Westover and his two sons spent the weekend back up near the Tri-Cities area in Washington to gather more of their belongings. When they returned to the area of Southeast Jenne Road near Powell Boulevard, their silver bike trailer was gone.

Westover’s sons are involved in BMX and dirt bike racing that takes them, and their trailer, all over the country.

The trailer had also been getting a lot of use during their move to Portland.

Shortly after the FOX 12 story aired last week, the trailer was found about two miles from Westover’s home.

However, the trailer was now filled with garbage, including empty gun boxes.

“It’s kind of a mix of emotions, you know? You’re happy you got some of your stuff back, but these people stole from kids,” Westover said.

FOX 12 reached out to Portland police for an update on the investigation, but did not hear back Monday night.

The Westovers have a GoFundMe account to try to help replace their stolen items.

