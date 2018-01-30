House fire on Holgate Boulevard shuts down roads in SE Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

House fire on Holgate Boulevard shuts down roads in SE Portland

Posted: Updated:
KPTV file image KPTV file image
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A house fire shut down 12 blocks of Southeast Holgate Boulevard in Portland on Monday night.

Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to the 9900 block of Southeast Holgate at 9:12 p.m.

Firefighters said there was heavy fire and smoke coming from the front of the house.

Firefighters quickly verified that everyone was out of the home. The fire was then brought under control.

A fire investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause and assess the damage.

Portland police said Holgate Boulevard was closed from 92nd Avenue to 104th Avenue due to the fire. People were advised to avoid the area.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.