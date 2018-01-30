House fire on Holgate Boulevard shuts down roads in SE Portland

A house fire shut down 12 blocks of Southeast Holgate Boulevard in Portland on Monday night.

Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to the 9900 block of Southeast Holgate at 9:12 p.m.

Firefighters said there was heavy fire and smoke coming from the front of the house.

Firefighters quickly verified that everyone was out of the home. The fire was then brought under control.

A fire investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause and assess the damage.

We have SE Holgate closed from 92 to 104 for the fire. Please avoid the area, SE Harold and SE Powell are good alternate routes https://t.co/oAbz3GX1i1 — PPB East Precinct (@ppbeast) January 30, 2018

Portland police said Holgate Boulevard was closed from 92nd Avenue to 104th Avenue due to the fire. People were advised to avoid the area.

