Crews battle early morning house fire in NE Portland

Crews from Portland Fire and Rescue had to deal with a partial roof collapse as they battled a house fire Tuesday morning.

The first crews arrived at the scene in the 1100 block of Northeast 117th Avenue around 1:20 a.m. and reported heavy fire coming from the roof of the home.

Additional crews were called to the scene to help protect neighboring homes, with firefighters saying there were concerns about the blaze spreading from tree tops to the houses next door.

Fire officials said the efforts to put out the blaze were hampered by the partial roof collapse, as well as a downed power line.

Crews were able to get the fire under control, though some firefighters remained on scene to put out any hot spots that may flare up.

A fire investigator was called to the scene to determine a cause. Officials said no one was injured.

