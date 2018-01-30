Gresham Meals on Wheels worker offers food and friendship

The latest recipient of the FOX 12 – Les Schwab Tire Centers Be the Change award offers seniors more than a good meal - she gives them a chance to be part of a community.More >
With all of the chaos of shopping, decorating, packing and wrapping, it's easy to lose sight of what the holidays are truly about. But a local nonprofit called With Love puts things in perspective.More >
A group of high schoolers in Beaverton are sharing the gift of music with elementary students who otherwise may not be able to afford it.More >
The loss of a fallen hero from Oregon City left his mother to pick up the pieces and figure out how to make something so tragic into an act of real change.More >
It can be expensive to get kids ready to head back to school, and not every local family can afford to buy it all. That's where the non-profit My New Red Shoes comes in, helping homeless and low-income students look and feel great before they head to class.More >
A woman’s wedding day can easily be the most important day of her life. For that reason, a Portland woman is making it a little easier for brides to shop for their wedding dresses.More >
Salem pastor Marcia Mattoso knows what it’s like to have nothing. Now, she has made it her life’s mission to help those in need.More >
When Lenore Thawley lost her 3-year-old son Hunter Zen to leukemia, she said it was the darkest moment of her life. But from the depths of her grief came a new mission – to help children suffering from cancer.More >
Eight-year-old Ella Osborne has never let anything stop her, not even the visual impairment she has had since she was a baby. Now the Beaverton girl is doing her part to help kids with eyesight problems just like her own.More >
For those individuals struggling through hardship, a simple haircut can mean all the difference.More >
Two men have been sentenced to prison for possessing nearly 100 pounds of the drug fentanyl.More >
Scientists have discovered a new species of dinosaur -- and it's a big deal.More >
Homeowners in urban areas of Washington County are frustrated with a new law that, they say, blindsided them.More >
A teacher in California sparked outrage after a video surfaced of him criticizing the military in front of his high school class.More >
A group of business, building and property owners in southeast Portland are fed up with crime and vandalism in the area.More >
A Kentucky mother had an emotional outburst in court when she saw the man accused of stabbing her two teenage sons and burning their bodies.More >
When someone slips a drug into your drink and then sexually assaults you or steals your wallet, it's called a "drug-facilitated crime."More >
