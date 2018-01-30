On the Go with Joe at the Belmont Fermentorium

A popular beer company has opened its first location in Portland, a new brew-pub that offers everything from barrel-aged beer to vegan burgers.

Belmont Fermentorium is the first spot opened by Modern Times Beer outside of southern California.

The new space, located at 630 SE Belmont St., offers a lineup of fan favorites, rarities and experimental brews.

Joe V. got to tour the newly-opened spot, which features outlandish decor like a Donkey Kong diorama and a giant "Macho Man" Randy Savage piñata hanging over the bar.

