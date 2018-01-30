On the Go with Joe at the Belmont Fermentorium - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe

On the Go with Joe at the Belmont Fermentorium

Posted: Updated:
Reporter Joe Vithayathil
Connect
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A popular beer company has opened its first location in Portland, a new brew-pub that offers everything from barrel-aged beer to vegan burgers.

Belmont Fermentorium is the first spot opened by Modern Times Beer outside of southern California.

The new space, located at 630 SE Belmont St., offers a lineup of fan favorites, rarities and experimental brews.

Joe V. got to tour the newly-opened spot, which features outlandish decor like a Donkey Kong diorama and a giant "Macho Man" Randy Savage piñata hanging over the bar.

A post shared by Joe Vithayathil (@joevfox12) on

For more information on the Belmont Fermentorium, check out their Facebook page or head to ModernTimesBeer.com.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.