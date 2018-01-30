Portland dietician becoming Insta-famous for her outdoor adventu - KPTV - FOX 12


Portland dietician becoming Insta-famous for her outdoor adventures

To say Alex Borsuk makes every day an adventure is a huge understatement.

The Portland dietician has a contagious enthusiasm for the outdoors and more than 60,000 people like to follow along on her daily escapades.

She said that like many other, she is not a fan of going to the gym, but added that she prioritizes getting outside in the beautiful Pacific Northwest.

Borsuk credits the relatability of her post, as well as her dogs, for helping make her Instagram feed so popular.

For more, follow Alex on Instagram at @alexborsuk.

