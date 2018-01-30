Salem police searching for serial robber connected to 11 cases - KPTV - FOX 12

Salem police searching for serial robber connected to 11 cases

(Salem Police Dept.) (Salem Police Dept.)
SALEM, OR (KPTV) -

Police in Salem are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of robbing several local businesses since the middle of December.

Detectives and deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office have been investigating 11 robberies dating back to December 14.

  • United Marked, 1790 Lancaster Dr. NE December 14
  • Baskin Robbins, 474 Lancaster Dr. NE December 17
  • Neighborhood Market, 2620 Lancaster Dr. NE December 22
  • Quik Trip Market, 1765 Center St. NE December 30
  • Center Market, 1790 Center St. NE January 5
  • Center Market, 2797 12th St. SE January 10
  • Subway Sandwich, 4511 Liberty Rd. S January 13
  • Center Market, 1420 17th St. NE January 18
  • Corner Market, 2809 Market St. NE January 18
  • Subway Sandwich, 4612 Portland Rd. NE January 23
  • Express Food Mart, 5395 Commercial St. SE January 26

Investigators believe they are related due to the description of the suspect and the way in which the robberies occurred.

The suspect is described as a white man likely standing more than 6 feet tall. Investigators said he typically wears dark clothing with a bandana style mask over his face, a hat, dark clothing and gloves.

These robberies have all occurred later in the evening. Investigators noted that the suspect has displayed a small handgun in a few cases, and on two occasions a second suspect has been involved.

Police warn that this suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on these robberies is asked to call the Salem Police Department tip line at 503-588-8477.

