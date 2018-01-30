Scappoose schools put on lockout, lockdown due to bank robbery

Scappoose Middle School was placed on lockdown and other schools were put on lockout Tuesday due to a bank robbery in the area.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a U.S. Bank branch off Highway 30 at around 9:45 a.m.

Investigators said a man entered the bank with a knife, threatened employees, jumped over the counter and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. There were no reports of injuries in connection with the robbery.

The middle school, which is near the U.S. Bank, was placed on lockdown at around 10 a.m.

By 11 a.m., the Scappoose School District reported Grant Watts, Otto Petersen and Scappoose High School had been placed on lockout.

No one was allowed to enter any of the school buildings.

Administrators said all students and staff were safe. The lockdown and lockouts were put in place as a precaution.

The FBI described the bank robber as a Hispanic man, 20 to 40 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 160 pounds. He was wearing blue pants, a blue hooded sweatshirt and black shoes. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees the suspect or has other information is asked to call the FBI at 503-224-4181 or 911.

Police said they received reports that the suspect possibly got away in a school bus, however the FBI said those reports were not accurate. Scappoose authorities have accounted for all school buses and drivers in the area.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.