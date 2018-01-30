Late January storm brings hope for strong second half of ski season

Ski resorts and powder enthusiasts alike are rejoicing as another late-January storm is expected to dump up to a foot of snow on Mt. Hood Tuesday.

Timberline recorded about seven new inches overnight, according to employees.

Mt. Hood Meadows and Mt. Hood Skibowl each received five and three inches, respectively.

Skibowl spokesman Sam White said they collected about half a foot of new snow over the last three days, but like other area resorts, have struggled to maintain pack levels during several warmups throughout the season.

The resort just finally opened its Upper Bowl lift last week.

“(We hope it) ultimately stays cold enough that we can retain the base that we have, and the more that it stays cold, the more opportunities we have to make snow at some of the lower elevations,” White said.

Mt. Hood Meadows doubled its snowpack after last week’s big storm, but the resort is still about 30 inches short from this time last year.

Skiers and snowboarders said they were eager to join some fresh powder, despite windy conditions Tuesday.

FOX 12 spoke to Collin Petersen about the season before he took to the slopes at Timberline.

“It’s been pretty tough,” he said. “There hasn’t been a lot (of snow) up here -- lots of rocks sticking out, but (we) finally got a little bit of coverage so hopefully, we’ll get a couple of months of better snow then we have had.”

Snow chains or traction tires are required for traveling over the mountain pass, and drivers should expect snowy conditions through Government Camp.

