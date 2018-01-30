Police release surveillance images of car sought in deadly Gresh - KPTV - FOX 12

Police release surveillance images of car sought in deadly Gresham hit-and-run investigation

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) -

Police have released surveillance images of a car sought in connection with a deadly hit-and-run investigation.

Dennis Yamnitsky, 60, of Gresham, was walking east across Northeast Burnside Road near Division Street at around 6:40 p.m. Sunday when he was hit by a car.

The driver left the scene.

Yamnitsky was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

The suspect’s car is described as a four-door import sedan. It was light-colored, possibly silver or champagne. The car likely has damage on the driver’s side quarter panel, according to investigators.

Gresham police released surveillance images of the car and asked for the public’s help finding it and the driver.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the non-emergency police line at 503-823-3333 or the Gresham Police Department tip line at 503-618-2719.

