Detectives searching for harp stolen from vehicle at McMenamins Edgefield

Detectives are searching for a harp that was stolen from a vehicle parked at McMenamins Edgefield in Troutdale.

Two harps were among the items taken during a car prowl in the parking lot in October 2017.

The victim said the two large harps were valued at over $8,000.

The victim scoured the internet hoping someone would post the items for sale. Eventually, one of the harps was listed on a sales site.

Multnomah County detectives, with assistance from Clackamas County deputies, seized the harp as stolen property and reported Tuesday they are in the process of returning it to the victim.

The second harp has not yet been found.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 503-988-0560.

