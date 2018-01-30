Reward offered to catch people posting anti-Semitic materials at PCC Cascade Campus

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward up to $1,000 to catch the people who posted anti-Semitic materials on the Cascade Campus of Portland Community College.

Several people were caught on camera the night of Dec. 23, 2017 placing fliers, stickers, tape and adhesive with the anti-Semitic messages on PCC property at the campus at 705 N. Killingsworth Street.

Two vehicles believed to be associated with the group were also captured by surveillance cameras. They are a green 1995 to 2001 Ford Explorer and a green sedan. The second car’s make and model are not known.

Portland Community College Public Safety and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects. A cash reward up to $1,000 is available for information that leads to an arrest in the case and tipsters can remain anonymous.

