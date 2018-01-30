Oil tank removed from dilapidated pier in Astoria after oil spill

A boiler oil tank was removed from a dilapidated pier in Astoria after an oil spill earlier this month.

The spill was first reported Jan. 18 near a pier west of the Cannery Pier Hotel & Spa.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Coast Guard reported a crew had removed the 16-foot-long cylindrical tank with a barge and crane. The tank will be moved to another pier for disposal.

The Coast Guard described it as a “mid-1900s era oil tank.”

A Coast Guard diver discovered the tank encapsulated by concrete on the south side of the pier. It's located on the same property as the hotel, though hotel management says it had no knowledge of the tank until the sheen appeared, according to the Daily Astorian.

“Today was was an important milestone as we work toward the completion of the oil spill response efforts,” said Lt. Cmdr. Andrew Madjeska, chief Incident Management Division, Sector Columbia River. “We will continue to work with our partners to monitor the scene for other sources of pollution until cleanup efforts conclude.”





Oil spill responders from Coast Guard Sector Columbia River, Coast Guard Pacific Strike Team, Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, Oregon Fish and Wildlife, National Response Corporation Environmental Services and Global Diving and Salvage contractors have been on scene and responding since the oil spill was reported.



Future response plans include searching the pier for any additional tanks as well as the continuation of pollutant removal from the surrounding area.

