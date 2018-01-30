Deputies: Sleeping Cornelius woman sexually assaulted; suspect c - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies: Sleeping Cornelius woman sexually assaulted; suspect chased away by fiance

Washington County deputies are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a sleeping woman with her fiance sleeping in the same bed.

Deputies responded to the 1000 block of North Clark Street in Cornelius at 4:30 a.m. Jan. 23.

Investigators said a woman woke up to a man sexually assaulting her. The woman’s fiance then woke up and chased the suspect out of the house.

The suspect got away. The couple identified him as 29-year-old Edgar Agustin Perez. They described Perez as an acquaintance.

It’s not known how Perez got into the couple’s home, but deputies said it was possibly through an unlocked door.

Perez’s current location is not known, but he has previously lived in Beaverton and Sherwood.

Deputies said Perez has a felony warrant for his arrest that is unrelated to this case.

Anyone with information about his location or any other details concerning the investigation is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.  

