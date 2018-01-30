Clark Co. sheriff: Carjacking suspect fought with deputies after attacking woman and her father

Two men have been sentenced to prison for possessing nearly 100 pounds of the drug fentanyl.More >
Two men have been sentenced to prison for possessing nearly 100 pounds of the drug fentanyl.More >
Homeowners in urban areas of Washington County are frustrated with a new law that, they say, blindsided them.More >
Homeowners in urban areas of Washington County are frustrated with a new law that, they say, blindsided them.More >
Mark Salling, one of the stars of the Fox musical comedy "Glee," has died at age 35.More >
Mark Salling, one of the stars of the Fox musical comedy "Glee," has died at age 35.More >
Scientists have discovered a new species of dinosaur -- and it's a big deal.More >
Scientists have discovered a new species of dinosaur -- and it's a big deal.More >
A Tennessee high school student's anti-bullying video has resulted in nearly 600,000 views on YouTube and a suspension for its creator.More >
A Tennessee high school student's anti-bullying video has resulted in nearly 600,000 views on YouTube and a suspension for its creator.More >
A teacher in California sparked outrage after a video surfaced of him criticizing the military in front of his high school class.More >
A teacher in California sparked outrage after a video surfaced of him criticizing the military in front of his high school class.More >
Authorities say a semitrailer driver is in custody after he was found to be transporting 76 immigrants in Texas.More >
Authorities say a semitrailer driver is in custody after he was found to be transporting 76 immigrants in Texas.More >
A group of business, building and property owners in southeast Portland are fed up with crime and vandalism in the area.More >
A group of business, building and property owners in southeast Portland are fed up with crime and vandalism in the area.More >