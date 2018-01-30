Clark Co. sheriff: Carjacking suspect fought with deputies after attacking woman and her father

A carjacking suspect crashed a stolen car and fought with deputies after he stabbed a woman and assaulted her father in the Vancouver area, according to deputies.

Deputies responded to reports of a domestic disturbance with a weapon at an apartment complex on the 9200 block of Northeast 15th Avenue at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The 24-year-old suspect is known to the victims.

The suspect attempted to leave the area by carjacking a driver, according to deputies. The driver was injured attempting to get out of the car and away from the suspect.

The suspect crashed in a field across from the stabbing scene. Deputies said he then went back to the apartment complex and entered another vehicle. At that point, he was confronted by deputies.

Investigators said the suspect refused to follow directions and fought with deputies. He was eventually taken into custody and transported to jail.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released by deputies.

The three victims were taken to area hospitals with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The Clark County Major Crimes Unit was called out to investigate.

