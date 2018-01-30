Family of Aloha woman found killed in car remembers her as a ‘beautiful soul’

The family of a woman found killed in a car in Aloha has released a statement, calling Sara Zghoul a “beautiful soul.”

Deputies responded to a tip last Thursday about a body inside a car in Aloha. The black BMW was located near Southwest Sarala Street and Hargis Road and a search warrant was obtained by investigators.

The body of Zghoul was found inside the car, according to deputies.

A suspect was identified and taken into custody, but deputies have not released the suspect’s name to the public. Deputies said the suspect is from Aloha.

On Tuesday, Zghoul’s family released a statement saying, “On behalf of the entire Zghoul family we would like to first and foremost extend our deepest gratitude for the overwhelming show of compassion during this difficult time. We would like to thank our family, friends, neighbors, and the entire community as a whole for the generous outpouring of love, support and prayers sent our way. We would also like to thank the detectives who are working diligently around the clock to bring us justice in this matter.”

The family has asked to be allowed to grieve in peace.

“We have lost our daughter, mother, sister, and friend; beautiful soul who will remain in our hearts forever. Please continue to keep us in your prayers. May God bless you all,” the family said in a statement.

