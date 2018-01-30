Man rescued after block of concrete falls onto his legs in NW Portland

A man had to be rescued Tuesday afternoon after a block of concrete fell onto his legs.

Around 3:30 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue responded to the incident in the 1400 block of Northwest Naito Parkway.

Firefighters said the man was found in an area underneath a dock, which is fenced off.

Crews told FOX 12 they used air bags to lift the two feet by four feet piece of concrete off the man's legs. The man was taken to OHSU for treatment.

Firefighters say the man is going to have leg injuries but will be OK.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.