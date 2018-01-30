Dog trapped in burning home rescued, resuscitated by Lebanon firefighters

Firefighters rescued and resuscitated a small dog that was trapped inside a burning home in Lebanon.

Crews responded to the 700 block of East Oak Street at 11:59 a.m. Tuesday and found heavy smoke coming from the eaves of a wood-framed house.

Neighbors said a woman lived in the home, but they could not verify her location at that time.

Firefighters doused the fire and searched the home, finding a dog that had been overcome by the smoke and heat.

The dog was taken out of the home to crews waiting with a special high flow oxygen mask designed specifically for pets.

The homeowner returned as firefighters tended to her dog. The dog regained consciousness and appeared to be recovering, according to firefighters. The woman took the dog to a veterinarian for evaluation.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Fire Marshal Ken Foster at 541-451-1901.

Oxygen masks for pets were donated to the Lebanon Fire District in 2015 by Pamela Goyette and Mark and Tina Kroll. Mark Kroll is a firefighter in the district.

