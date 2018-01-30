Police searching for bank robbery suspect in NW Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Police searching for bank robbery suspect in NW Portland

Police are searching for a suspect that robbed a bank in northwest Portland Tuesday night.

Officers responded to HomeStreet Bank, located at 22 Northwest 23rd Avenue, at 5:23 p.m.

When officers arrived to the bank, employees told them the suspect entered the bank and displayed a note demanding money. After obtaining cash, the suspect left without incident.

Officers searched the area for the suspect but did not locate him.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 30s, 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet to 9 inches tall, with a thin build.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Detective Brett Hawkinson at 503-823-1080 or Brett.Hawkinson@PortlandOregon.gov, or the Portland office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) at 503-224-4181.

