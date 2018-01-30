About 80K gallons of sewage overflows into Clackamas River

Clackamas County officials said a sewage overflow happened Monday night into the Clackamas River.

Water Environment Services (WES) personnel responded to the overflow at a pump station in Gladstone at 7:24 p.m.

About 80,000 gallons of raw sewage overflowed into the Clackamas River in the area of the 400 block of West Clackamas Boulevard. The overflow was contained by 8:15 p.m.

Officials say the cause of the overflow was an equipment malfunction. WES staff have repaired the equipment.

The public is advised to avoid contact with the river for at least 48 hours due to the possibility of bacterial contamination.

