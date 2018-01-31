Portland business owners say serial shoplifter keeps hitting their stores

Several Portland business owners said the same woman is stealing from all their stores.

They said sometimes the women is alone, and other times she brings a kid and a big stroller with her as a distraction.

“It does hurt us,” said Erin Fay, Manager of Margaret O’Leary in northwest Portland. “The first time she came in she was with her child who was about five or six in a stroller. I thought the child looked too old to be in a stroller so that was kind of my first instinct that something was off.”

Surveillance video from the store shows a woman take a purse from a shelf, then put it underneath the stroller. This is all while the child is by her side.

“That’s their decoy,” Fay said. “They have a child, they have a stroller.”

Then on Saturday, Fay said the same woman came back.

“And this time she wasn’t with her child,” she said. “She was by herself and I recognized her right away.”

Fay said she put clothes in her bag and coat before leaving.

“I called the police,” she said.

Then at the store, Lille, in southeast Portland, an employee tells FOX 12 they think the same woman stole from there too. On Facebook, owners of the store Oko and Porch Light said they believe their surveillance shows the same woman as well.

“She’s definitely, like, a professional shoplifter,” said Fay.

Portland Police confirm they arrested a woman named Lacey Green in connection to the theft at Margaret O’Leary.

“All in all they caught her and I was so excited they did because she’s been stealing from a lot of our neighborhood businesses,” Faye said.

Portland Police said at this point they can’t say if Green is connected to more thefts in the city.

Fay said at her store alone, she’s out about $800.

