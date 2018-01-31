Oregon lawmakers react to President Trump's State of the Union address

Oregon lawmakers have released statements on President Trump's State of the Union address.

President Trump delivered his first State of the Union address on Tuesday night. In his speech, the president discussed the economy, tax cuts, border security, infrastructure, and immigration.

Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley issued the following statement in response to the president's address, saying:

“President Trump delivered a speech tonight that was virtually devoid of substance. There was the long-awaited infrastructure plan which, instead of truly investing in our nation’s future and its infrastructure, leaves rural America behind, puts local taxpayers on the hook, and leaves our communities hostage to highway robbery from Wall Street. If the President has his way, instead of the Eisenhower Interstate System, Americans should get ready for ‘Trump Tolls.’ And Trump’s remarks did little to allay the concerns of our nation’s 800,000 DREAMers. Instead of recognizing the real human toll of his actions against DACA recipients, Trump has turned the lives of DREAMers into bargaining chips for a $25 billion slush fund to build his border wall, and extreme right-wing immigration ideas that would cut legal immigration in half. I was honored to have Leonardo Reyes, an Oregon DREAMer, as my guest in the House Chamber tonight. Leo came to America when he was ten. He grew up here, went to school here, built a life here, and now works for the state of Oregon trying to give back to the community he calls home. He is an inspiration to me and should be to all Americans. Americans support restoring legal status to our DREAMers. We have a bipartisan bill on the table. President Trump just needs to get to ‘yes.’ America was founded as a nation for ‘We the People,’ not ‘We the Powerful.’ Under Trump, the state of our union is moving further and further from this founding vision—but each of us has the power to help our country change course, to reembrace our founding ideals of equality and opportunity, and create an economy that works for working Americans. Trump’s speech tonight made it even clearer than ever before: It’s time for ‘We the People’ grassroots America to rise up, get involved, and take our country back in 2018.”

Senator Ron Wyden also issued his own statement Tuesday, saying:

"Trump has spent the past two years making grandiose promises to put workers and families first, but he and congressional Republicans are frantically working to reward corporations and the politically powerful. No amount of rhetoric can mask the reality that Trump's agenda is all about giving more power and influence to special interests by making life harder for the middle class in Oregon and nationwide."

Greg Walden, U.S. Representative for Oregon's 2nd congressional district, released a video statement on YouTube following the State of the Union, saying:

"I thought the president gave a good speech. I think that is was important that he talked about taking better care of our veterans. That's been an issue I've cared deeply about, and he's making real changes to bring about accountability and better care. I thought it was important that he talked about Right to Try for patients who are looking for final alternatives to save theirs lives, as well as his focus on the opioid epidemic that's gripping our nation, and the legislative effort that we need to undertake to overcome it. I thought it was important that he talked about the economy and the growth we're seeing in every sector and the low unemployment rates. These are very important to working Americans, and I think we have a great opportunity going forward to work together in a bipartisan way to solve our immigration and border security issues, to solve the opioid epidemic, and to do so much more for our veterans and our economy. So all in all, I thought it was a very good speech."

Representative Earl Blumenauer was the first member of Congress to announce that he would not attend the State of the Union address. Instead, he sent Oregon Dreamer Aldo Solano in his place.

Blumenauer released a statement following the address, saying:

"Another performance by the reality TV star president doesn't matter. His destructive actions and divisive rhetoric over the last year, and their impacts on Americans-that's what matters."

Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici released her view on the president's State of the Union address, saying:

"This evening the President talked about working together and uniting the country, but to date he has created division. Now he must put those words into action. Trump needs to leave behind the days of hateful, racist rhetoric, and start setting a positive example for the country. I stand ready to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to pass good policies that grow our economy and to enact comprehensive immigration reform that will protect Dreamers."

