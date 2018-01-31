Deputies: Man suspected of sexually assaulting sleeping Corneliu - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies: Man suspected of sexually assaulting sleeping Cornelius woman arrested

A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman while she was sleeping next to her fiancé in their Cornelius home is in custody.

Washington County deputies asked the public’s help Tuesday in finding 29-year-old Edgar Agustin Perez.

Heather Beckman said she woke up last week to Perez sexually assaulting her.

Beckman recognized Perez as an acquaintance who she originally met through Craigslist.

She said the back door of the home she shares with her fiancé was unlocked Jan. 23. Both she and her fiancé are heavy sleepers, Beckman said, so neither of them were startled by the home entry.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday morning that Perez had turned himself in just before 4 a.m.

He was booked into jail on an outstanding warrant and he faces additional pending charges.

Perez is scheduled to be arraigned at 3 p.m.

