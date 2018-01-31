Estacada mobile home, neighboring house burn in early morning fire

Crews battled a fire in Estacada early Wednesday morning which destroyed a mobile home and damaged a neighboring residence.

At 12:04 a.m., firefighters from Clackamas and Sandy were dispatched to assist Estacada Fire with a reported residential fire in the 36000 block of Southeast Snuffin Road.

Clackamas Fire said 911 callers reported flames through trees in the area and hearing explosions.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they found a full involved fire at a mobile home. The fire was also spearing to an adjacent manufactured home.

No one was inside the mobile home and no one was injured in the fire.

Firefighters said the fire was most active in the attic but the cause of the fire was unknown.

Dozens of firefighters responded to the scene and stayed over four hours.

Clackamas Fire described the mobile home as a total loss.

