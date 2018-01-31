Three people arrested in SE Portland traffic stop following gunshot

Police took three people into custody early Wednesday morning during a traffic stop after officers heard a gunshot in southeast Portland.

Patrolling officers heard a gunshot in the area of Southeast 67th Avenue and Southeast Brooklyn Street just before 4:30 a.m. and a shortly after saw a green Honda Civic with three occupants driving on Southeast Kelly Street.

Police followed the Civic and pulled it over, with one man jumping out of the car who then briefly hid in a doorway and behind some bushes.

Police told him to lay down on the nearby grass. He was detained along with another man and a woman.

A gun was found near the bushes where the suspect had been. Police believe it was the weapon from which the shot was fired.

While investigating the area, officers found evidence of gunfire.

This man is one of three people @ppbeast took into custody after a shooting this morning near SE Brooklyn & 67th. Police think the shot may have purposely been fired toward officers finishing paperwork in their patrol cars pic.twitter.com/4qTrtxh17H — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) January 31, 2018

In addition to the found gun, officers seized several items associated with firearms in the Civic.

The suspects arrested were identified as 26-year-old Jason M. Linfoot, 27-year-old Kaitlin T. Thompson and 28-year-old Clarke Belgrade.

Linfoot faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, discharge of a firearm in the city, possession of heroin and a warrant.

Thompson was booked into jail on a post-prison violation for a previous conviction of possession of dangerous drugs and a warrant for failure to appear on a second-degree theft charge.

Belgrade was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, reckless driving, and a post-prison violation for a previous conviction of first-degree criminal mischief.

Police are asking anyone with information on any of the suspects to contact the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

