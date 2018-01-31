Clark Co. deputies identify man accused of assaulting his girlfr - KPTV - FOX 12

Clark Co. deputies identify man accused of assaulting his girlfriend and her stepfather

Sankara Etienne, previous Washington County booking photo
A 24-year-old man will appear in court Wednesday after deputies said he stabbed his girlfriend and assaulted her stepfather at an apartment in Vancouver

On Tuesday afternoon, Clark County deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in the 9200 block of Northeast 15th Avenue. 

The suspect, identified as Sankara Etienne, attempted to flee the scene by carjacking an occupied vehicle. 

After crashing that car and then entering another vehicle at the apartment complex, deputies apprehended Etienne, who fought during his arrest. 

The victims' injuries were described as non-life-threatening. 

Etienne faces several charges, including attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, kidnapping, first-degree burglary, violation of a no contact order and an outstanding warrant. 

He is scheduled to appear in court in 9 a.m. 

The Clark County Sheriff's Office said the major crimes unit continues to investigation the assault. 

