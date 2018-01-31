Police: Serial burglary suspects targeting Mexican restaurants in metro area

Police are searching for a pair of serial burglary suspects believed to be targeting Mexican restaurants in Portland and Vancouver.

Vancouver police responded to Muchas Gracias on the 5200 block of East Mill Plain Boulevard on Dec. 15, 2017. In that case, the door was pried open and several thousand dollars in cash was stolen.

A similar crime occurred at the same location in October 2017.

As part of the ongoing investigation, detectives connected the same suspects to other similar crimes along the Interstate 5 corridor and Portland metro area.

The targets appear to primarily be Mexican restaurants, with the suspects breaking windows or prying doors open to get inside the buildings.

Surveillance cameras captured an image of one of the suspects, which was released by investigators Wednesday.

Police believe there are likely two people involved. One suspect is possibly a Hispanic man, 22 to 29 years old. One suspect has a medium build, the other a heavy build. They may be driving a silver sedan, with an unknown make and model.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vancouver Police Department Detective Zachary Ripp at 360-487-7391.

