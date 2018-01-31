Portland police: Storage unit burglary suspect arrested after trying to sell stolen guitar

A storage unit burglary suspect was arrested after attempting to sell a stolen guitar at a north Portland business, according to police.

Officers responded to Guitar Center on the 1100 block of North Hayden Meadows Drive at 7:52 p.m. Tuesday on the report of several people attempting to sell suspected stolen merchandise.

A Chevrolet Trail Blazer believed to be carrying some of the stolen items left the scene and was stopped by police at North Marine Drive and Vancouver Way.

During the traffic stop, officers said several guitars and other suspected stolen property was found inside the SUV. The driver was detained, but later released.

Police then contacted a woman who said her storage unit had been burglarized and multiple guitars, among other items, were stolen. Officers responded to the storage unit and found it empty.

Another suspect remained at the Guitar Center location and ran away as officers approached him. A K-9 search led to the arrest of 25-year-old Vincent A. Eshleman at a nearby sports complex.

Eshleman was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree burglary, first-degree theft and first-degree aggravated theft.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau’s Burglary Taskforce at 503-823-2874.

