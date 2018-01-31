Court documents offer new details in alleged Hazel Dell crime spree

A Florida native was before a Clark County judge Wednesday morning to face a string of felony charges, including attempted murder, after prosecutors said he stabbed his girlfriend and then went on a crime spree to try to escape.

Court documents sent to FOX 12 allege that it all started Tuesday when 24-year-old Sankara Etienne showed up at the apartment where his girlfriend lives with her stepfather.

In the end, three people would be hurt – including a stranger – and deputies said they tased Etienne to finally arrest him.

Etienne was charged with attempted murder, assault, robbery and kidnapping, among other crimes.

The judge set his bail at $1 million.

Sankara Etienne made a brief appearance. Prosecutors said they will likely add charges. Then judge sent him away to see if he qualifies for free attorney. He’ll then be back out again pic.twitter.com/Ai3eAMZ17l — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) January 31, 2018

Clark County deputies said he showed up around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at the apartment Northeast 15th Avenue.

Investigators said Etienne wasn’t welcome there, as the stepfather has a protective order against him.

According to court records, the stepfather awoke yesterday to find Etienne inside his apartment fighting with his stepdaughter.

Deputies said Etienne then grabbed a knife from the home, slashed his stepfather and then attacked his girlfriend -- stabbing her in the head and face, before he ran out of the home and carjacked a woman driving a minivan.

Investigators said the woman was injured as she struggled for control of her van, then attempted to jump out, and ending up getting dragged by the van as it crashed into a retention pond.

And it doesn’t end there: deputies said Etienne then ran away, broke into another parked car and barricaded himself inside.

Deputies told FOX 12 they had to break a window to get in and tased Etienne after he refused to cooperate and started fighting with them.

Court records said Etienne’s girlfriend had to have surgery to have part of the knife removed from her head.

The other injured woman went to hospital and received staples.

Deputies said all three victims will survive.

Court records show Etienne has been convicted of theft in Oregon.

Prosecutors said they believe he is fairly new to the Northwest and has few ties to the area.

They also said Etienne has been convicted of crimes in his home state of Florida and has active warrants out for his arrest outside of Washington.

Etienne will be back in court Feb. 14 at 9 a.m.

