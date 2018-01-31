Rainier man sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter

A Rainier man was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree manslaughter for the death of a man in Columbia County.

Randolph Lee Pritchard, 51, pleaded guilty in December and was sentenced Wednesday. He was arrested in March 2016.

Investigators said Pritchard killed Christopher Earl Heller, 30, of Rainier, in July 2015. Deputies responded to a report of an assault on the 68200 block of Whitney Road in the Goble area and found Heller suffering from serious injuries.

Heller was taken to the hospital and died a week later.

Pritchard was identified as the suspect in the case. He turned himself in to law enforcement after being indicted on the charge of murder.

No other details were released about the investigation.

After pleading guilty to a reduced charge, Pritchard was sentenced to six years and three months in prison with three years post-prison supervision.

