On the Go with Joe at Fire on the Mountain

A festival all about tequila and tacos is coming to the Portland Expo Center this weekend.More >
A festival all about tequila and tacos is coming to the Portland Expo Center this weekend.More >
Man can face machine at the newest feature exhibit at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry.More >
Man can face machine at the newest feature exhibit at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry.More >
This might be the most adorable form of yoga ever, and it’s right in Forest Grove. PuppYoga, located at 1689 Southwest Stringtown Road, brings a fun and furry twist to yoga: It’s downward-facing dog with dogs.More >
This might be the most adorable form of yoga ever, and it’s right in Forest Grove. PuppYoga, located at 1689 Southwest Stringtown Road, brings a fun and furry twist to yoga: It’s downward-facing dog with dogs.More >
A collection of classic custom cars is on display this weekend at the Portland Expo Center.More >
A collection of classic custom cars is on display this weekend at the Portland Expo Center.More >
St. Patrick’s Day is Saturday, so a pair of pubs in Portland is gearing up to toast all things Irish.More >
St. Patrick’s Day is Saturday, so a pair of pubs in Portland is gearing up to toast all things Irish.More >
Just around the time of Pi Day, a new pizzeria is coming to Lake Oswego. Pizzeria sul Lago, run by chef Nick Ford and located at 315 First Street Suite 101, will start firing pies for the public Monday.More >
Just around the time of Pi Day, a new pizzeria is coming to Lake Oswego. Pizzeria sul Lago, run by chef Nick Ford and located at 315 First Street Suite 101, will start firing pies for the public Monday.More >
The local company known for it's pedal-produced smoothies has opened a new location in North Portland.More >
The local company known for it's pedal-produced smoothies has opened a new location in North Portland.More >
There’s an easy way to give a child an international education right now without leaving Portland.More >
There’s an easy way to give a child an international education right now without leaving Portland.More >
Want to feel the burn? A new fitness studio in Vancouver promises its clients will get a great workout in less than an hour.More >
Want to feel the burn? A new fitness studio in Vancouver promises its clients will get a great workout in less than an hour.More >
A couple allegedly attacked their 16-year-old daughter when she refused to wed an older man, leading her to run away from her south Texas home.More >
A couple allegedly attacked their 16-year-old daughter when she refused to wed an older man, leading her to run away from her south Texas home.More >
A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for trying to sell his 4-year-old daughter as a sex slave on Craigslist.More >
A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for trying to sell his 4-year-old daughter as a sex slave on Craigslist.More >
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a man killed in a shooting near Sandy Saturday.More >
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a man killed in a shooting near Sandy Saturday.More >
The Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office has confirmed the identity of the suspect arrested after a deadly shooting near Sandy.More >
The Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office has confirmed the identity of the suspect arrested after a deadly shooting near Sandy.More >
A Portland teacher has been placed on leave due to his role in a student walkout in February.More >
A Portland teacher has been placed on leave due to his role in a student walkout in February.More >
Sponsors and supporters of a ballot measure that would ban assault weapons sales in Oregon just delivered more than 3,400 signatures to Oregon Secretary of State’s office on Monday.More >
Sponsors and supporters of a ballot measure that would ban assault weapons sales in Oregon just delivered more than 3,400 signatures to Oregon Secretary of State’s office on Monday.More >
Restaurant servers dodged a bullet this week with a provision tucked into the $1.3 trillion federal spending bill.More >
Restaurant servers dodged a bullet this week with a provision tucked into the $1.3 trillion federal spending bill.More >
Utah has legalized a controversial child-rearing method known as “free-range parenting,” which encourages children to be independent.More >
Utah has legalized a controversial child-rearing method known as “free-range parenting,” which encourages children to be independent.More >
The Portland Police Bureau conducted a Vision Zero traffic safety mission along Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard and the Central Eastside Industrial Area.More >
The Portland Police Bureau conducted a Vision Zero traffic safety mission along Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard and the Central Eastside Industrial Area.More >
The bankruptcy of Remington marks a blow to the gun industry and the decline of one of America's oldest gun companies.More >
The bankruptcy of Remington marks a blow to the gun industry and the decline of one of America's oldest gun companies.More >