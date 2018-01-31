On the Go with Joe at Fire on the Mountain

This Super Bowl Sunday, the National Chicken Council expects Americans to eat 1.3 billion chicken wings.

That's 162 million pounds worth of food and 7 percent of the year's chicken wing sales.

It's a huge day at Fire on the Mountain, a locally owned restaurant that now has three locations in Portland.

Known for its wings, Fire on the Mountain has 12 different sauce flavors at a given time, including “Mild,” “Extra Hot” and “El Jefe.”

Fire on the Mountain has won awards for its sauces, including the title of best spicy wing sauce in the country.

Getting ready for Super Bowl Sunday aka Chicken Wing Day- Americans expected to eat 1.35 BILLION this weekend! Learning how to make some of the best wings in the world... they have the trophies to prove it... at @Portlandwings live on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/CdSM7zETd0 — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) January 31, 2018

