Nordstrom to close longstanding Salem location; three Nordstrom stores left in Oregon

After nearly 38 years, Nordstrom is shutting down its Salem location.

Nordstrom announced Wednesday the Salem Center location would close April 6. It opened in March 1980.

A company spokeswoman said the decision to close a store is “never one we take lightly.”

“Unfortunately, we don't think investing in Salem Center is the best approach for us moving forward,” according to a company statement.

The closure will affect around 130 non-seasonal employees. Nordstrom is working with each employee to determine their next steps.

Nordstrom’s remaining stores are in downtown Portland, Clackamas Town Center and Washington Square.

Nordstrom’s Lloyd Center location shut down in January 2015.

The company also operates six Nordstrom Rack stores in Oregon.

