Easy ways to start organizing your life with Vicki Norris


Easy ways to start organizing your life with Vicki Norris

Not everything that has to do with organization is physical, there's a mentality, too. 

MORE's organizing expert Vicki Norris shares three ways to get in the right mindset to get things in order. 

They are knowing your priorities, employing your detective skills and using words of encouragement. 

With this trio of thoughts, you're ready to tackle the real-life beast of organizing. 

Vicki has more excellent tips on how to best utilize the space in your life waiting at RestoringOrder.com.

