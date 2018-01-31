Presso Coffee Bar dazzles on phone screens and in person

When it comes to social media strategy, north Portland's Presso Coffee Bar is on point.
The trendy coffee shop was literally designed to be Insta-worthy.
MORE’s Molly Riehl went to see if the place is as picture perfect in real life.
And she found out, that yes – no filter is needed.
Molly also tasted a drink that has "viral" written all over it: the charcoal lavendar latte
She said it tastes a lot like Fruit Loops.
Presso Coffee Bar is located at 2020 N McClellan Street.
