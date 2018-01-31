Presso Coffee Bar dazzles on phone screens and in person - KPTV - FOX 12


Presso Coffee Bar dazzles on phone screens and in person

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

When it comes to social media strategy, north Portland's Presso Coffee Bar is on point.

The trendy coffee shop was literally designed to be Insta-worthy.

MORE’s Molly Riehl went to see if the place is as picture perfect in real life.

And she found out, that yes – no filter is needed.

Molly also tasted a drink that has "viral" written all over it: the charcoal lavendar latte

She said it tastes a lot like Fruit Loops.   

Presso Coffee Bar is located at 2020 N McClellan Street.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

