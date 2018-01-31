Sheriff’s office identifies suspect in Aloha woman’s murder

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man accused of killing an Aloha woman last week.

Deputies said 35-year-old Jeremiah Johnston of Aloha is being held in the Washington County Jail without bail. He faces charges of homicide and abuse of a corpse.

Johnston was taken into custody Thursday after a neighbor heard him screaming for help in an area behind the neighbor’s home.

Detectives then discovered the body of 28-year-old Sara Zghoul in a vehicle near Southwest Sarala Street and Hargis Road.

Johnston is scheduled to be arraigned in Washington County on Thursday.

