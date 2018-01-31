Dead crows found in Portland; poisoning suspected

The Audubon Society of Portland says at least 10 crows have died in a suspected poisoning.

The group said in a statement Wednesday that witnesses a day earlier saw birds "falling from the sky" in northeast Portland as a large flock traveled west toward downtown. Another dead crow was found near Portland State University.

Portland Audubon says the deaths are consistent with exposure to toxic substances, but testing must be done to confirm it. The birds had appeared to be in otherwise good physical condition.

Thousands of crows swirl through Portland skies on winter afternoons. A cacophony breaks out as the birds settle into trees in and near downtown. Sidewalks are often coated with bird droppings, as are vehicles parked under the wrong branch.

The Audubon Society is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the cause of what happened.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.