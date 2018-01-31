Stayton mother, boyfriend accused of abusing 6-month-old

Stayton police are accusing a mother and her boyfriend of abusing the woman’s 6-month-old girl.

Officers arrested Amy Chambers and Kevin Sergeant in what the chief of police calls one of the worst cases he's seen.

The officers said their investigation started last Tuesday after they got a report of an injured baby girl. Police said she had critical injuries.

Crews took her to the hospital in Silverton before transferring her to a hospital in Portland, and there is no update on her condition.

Chambers and Sergeant both appeared in court Wednesday on a number of charges, including multiple counts each of first-degree criminal mistreatment. Sergeant also faces three counts of first-degree assault.

Both are scheduled to be back before a judge next month.

