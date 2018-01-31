Camas braces for first round of layoffs at paper mill

Last fall, the Georgia-Pacific paper company announced layoffs coming to Camas some time in 2018. Now, FOX 12 has learned the first round will begin on May 1.

Georgia-Pacific officials say they will lay off 200 workers between May and June, with as many as another 100 in the months to follow.

The mill is ending its production of paper for printers and copiers, but it will continue tissue manufacturing. That side of the business employs about 140 people in Camas.

The mill has been the centerpiece of Camas since 1885 and people who live there worry the layoffs will create a negative domino effect.

"I think it's going to have a fairly big impact. Maybe not so much on the town of Camas itself, but as you can see a truck going by right now. Hundred of chip truck drivers drive in and out everyday. On top of the workers that are going to lose their job, they're going to lose their job. You know, our sales are going to decline a bunch just from the mills, so we're going to have to seek work elsewhere too," said Travis Mansur, a general contractor for the mill.

A company spokesperson says they are working with the workers’ union to provide severance packages and support employees during their transition.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.