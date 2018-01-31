New Oregon bill aims to solve rape-kit testing issues

The 2018 Oregon Legislative session is about to begin, and rape-kit reform could become a key part of the agenda.

House Bill 4049 was created to improve the system of testing rape kits to cut down on backlog.

Right now, Oregon does not have a state-wide tracking system for testing the kits. But under HB4049, detective notes and bar codes will be included in the kits so agencies involved can follow the kit from collection to analysis and then storage or destruction.

Danielle Tudor, a rape survivor and activist for the bill, told FOX 12 it will also create a system that keeps a survivor informed.

"As a survivor, if you want to follow the process, you are going to pick up the phone and call police and say, 'What's happening with my case? What's happening with my rape kit?' What this does, it creates a system where the survivor can go in and look at the information for themselves," said Tudor.

HB4049 is based off of the Portland Police Bureau's system for testing kits called SAMS, or the Sexual Assault Management System.

If the bill goes through, it will be adopted on a state-wide level.

