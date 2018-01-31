Man indicted after stealing ATM from NW Portland bank

A man arrested in connection with the theft of an ATM has been indicted by a Multnomah County Grand Jury.

The incident happened on Jan. 15 at a Wells Fargo branch located at 3275 Northwest 29th Avenue, near Northwest Yeon Avenue.

Officers arrived on scene and found that the ATM had been removed from its original location. They also located an abandoned forklift near the 3300 block of Northwest Guam Street.

Officers believe the forklift was used to remove and move the ATM.

As officers were processing the scene at the bank, additional officers responded to the report of a burglary in the 3500 block of Northwest Yeon Avenue. Warehouse employees told police a door had been forced open.

Police said officers located evidence from the ATM theft at the warehouse.

During the investigation, officers learned that 35-year-old Skyler J. Oberholtzer was involved in both crimes. Officers contacted him in the 4500 block of Northwest Continental Place and located additional evidence linking Oberholtzer to the ATM theft and burglary.

Oberholtzer was arrested and lodged at the Multnomah County Jail on post prison violation for a previous conviction of assaulting a public safety officer.

On Wednesday, a grand jury indicted Oberholtzer on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, aggravated theft in the first degree, and theft in the first degree.

Anyone with information about Oberholtzer is asked to contact Detective Scott Chamberlain at 503-823-0423 or Scott.Chamberlain@portlandoregon.gov.

