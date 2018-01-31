CHEHALEM Winery acquired by co-owner Bill Stoller

CHEHALEM Winery co-owner Bill Stoller has purchased fellow co-owner Harry Peterson-Nedry’s share of equity in the winery business, the two announced Wednesday.

The move comes after 24 years of partnership.

The ownership change will reduce Peterson-Nedry’s workload, allowing him to devote full attention to managing his 48 vineyard acres in Ribbon Ridge and crafting wines for RR Winery, as well as continue his involvement in Oregon wine industry initiatives.

Stoller said Peterson-Nedry had been a mentor to him.

“When Harry first asked me to be an investor, I saw an opportunity to help fund a friend’s dream and the chance to be a part of something with the potential to be iconic,” Stoller said in a press released. “As we enter this next chapter, I am honored to shepherd CHEHALEM’s legacy.”

Peterson-Nedry said, “I take comfort knowing he will respect its heritage in a way no one else could.”

Stoller is also the founder of Stoller Family Estate, the largest contiguous vineyard in the Dundee Hills.

The change will also allow the two brands to leverage economies of scale while recognizing their independence.

“CHEHALEM is not Stoller and we like that,” said President Gary Mortensen. “Each winery has its own history and future, with one common thread: both wineries are committed to, and known for, producing unique, world-class wines.”

