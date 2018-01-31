Oregon group starts fundraiser to repair trails damaged by Eagle Creek Fire

Several of the Columbia River Gorge's most popular trails have remained closed since the Eagle Creek Fire ripped through the area last year, but a new campaign is working hard to get them back open.

Fundraising group, Oregon's Kitchen Table, officially kicked off their "Be There for The Gorge" campaign on Wednesday at Double Mountain Taproom. The campaign will help the U.S. Forest Service rebuild trails around Multnomah Falls.

Friends of the Columbia Gorge already donated $10,000 to the fundraising effort.

Organizers say the whole goal of the campaign is to get people back to exploring.

"We've heard a ton of stories about people's relationship to Multnomah Falls and getting up to Benson Bridge, doing hikes on Angel's Rest. So we are realizing there is the pent-up desire to say, I want to give back to the place that's given so much to me," said Wendy Willis with Oregon's Kitchen Table.

The "Be There for The Gorge" campaign will run for the next six weeks. They are trying to raise $525,000.

Anyone who would like to donate can visit www.oregonskitchentable.org/crowdfunding/be-there-gorge.

