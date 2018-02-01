Police: Victim in downtown Portland shooting has died

Portland police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in downtown Portland Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the report of gunfire in the 200 block of Northwest 8th Avenue at 8:17 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found one person injured. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious life-threatening injuries. Police said the victim later died from his injuries.

An autopsy will be performed on Thursday. The victim will be identified after next of kin is notified.

The PPB Detective Division's Homicide Detail are on scene investigating the shooting.

Vehicle and pedestrian traffic will be closed on Northwest Broadway and Northwest Park Avenue between Northwest Everett Street and Northwest Couch Street while police investigate the shooting.

PPB said this is their sixth homicide this year.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the PPB non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.