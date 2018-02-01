Artists present designs for tribute wall honoring MAX stabbing victims

Ever dreamed of owning a home in a pretty Italian village?More >
Ever dreamed of owning a home in a pretty Italian village?More >
A wrong turn into Canada turns into a nightmare for a Shelby Township couple.More >
A wrong turn into Canada turns into a nightmare for a Shelby Township couple.More >
A 7-year-old Iowa boy is fighting for his life after being diagnosed with the flu.More >
A 7-year-old Iowa boy is fighting for his life after being diagnosed with the flu.More >
Portland police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in downtown Portland.More >
Portland police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in downtown Portland.More >
A 17-year-old boy who police said was attacked at a troubled Washington high school has died at a hospital.More >
A 17-year-old boy who police said was attacked at a troubled Washington high school has died at a hospital.More >
FOX 12 spoke with a friend of the suspected killer, who was blindsided by the heavy accusations against Jeremiah Johnston.More >
FOX 12 spoke with a friend of the suspected killer, who was blindsided by the heavy accusations against Jeremiah Johnston.More >
Authorities say a soldier died in an accidental shooting at a training facility near the Oregon coast.More >
Authorities say a soldier died in an accidental shooting at a training facility near the Oregon coast.More >
Two sisters have been indicted in the fatal spanking and beating of a 3-year-old with a baseball bat for taking a cupcake from the kitchen.More >
Two sisters have been indicted in the fatal spanking and beating of a 3-year-old with a baseball bat for taking a cupcake from the kitchen.More >
Stayton police are accusing a mother and her boyfriend of abusing the woman’s 6-month-old girl.More >
Stayton police are accusing a mother and her boyfriend of abusing the woman’s 6-month-old girl.More >
The children -- ages 8, 9 and 10 -- were assaulted with "an electronic control device" and beaten by two women using belts and extension cords, police said.More >
The children -- ages 8, 9 and 10 -- were assaulted with "an electronic control device" and beaten by two women using belts and extension cords, police said.More >