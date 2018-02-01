Tigard officer continues recovery after being hit by suspected drunk driver

A Tigard police officer continues his recovery after he was hit by a suspected drunk driver on his way home from work.

Tigard Police say Matthew Barbee was having vehicle problems when he pulled over on Highway 26 near the Cornelius Pass Road exit. They say he called for help and was waiting for assistance when his car was hit by a suspected drunk driver.

Barbee was severely hurt and flown to a Portland trauma center where he had been recovering until earlier this week. His wife Sherrie Uttley Barbee says he was released from the hospital and is back home.

“It has been really tough as you can imagine a pretty traumatic event for our family,” Uttley Barbee said.

In that time, Barbee’s wife said there have been ups and downs but they are remaining strong in his recovery.

“He has always been a guy who looks forward. He is doing pretty good. He is in chronic pain and we are trying to get that under control,” she said.

On Wednesday night, people gathered at Tapphoria in Tigard for a fundraiser benefiting Officer Barbee and his family.

Family and friends of Tigard police officer Matthew Barbee are packed into Tapphora for a fundraiser for him and his family. Previous story. https://t.co/v57lrPP8OK pic.twitter.com/HZZh95zCvq — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) February 1, 2018

“This officer serves the community, so this community needs to step up and take care of him when he can’t pick up the phone for help,” said Mark Higgins, a family friend.

Uttley Barbee said, “Everything that people have done for us, the support has been astounding. It has. We are really blessed.”

If you are interested in donating to the fund set up for Barbee and his family, you do so through GoFundMe or the Tigard Police Officers’ Association.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.