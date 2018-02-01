Pedestrian injured after being struck by MAX train in Gresham

A woman was injured after she was struck by a MAX train in Gresham Wednesday night.

Police said the woman was crossing against the pedestrian signal on Northeast 181st and East Burnside when she was struck by a westbound Blue Line train.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The MAX Blue Line service was disrupted for a few hours due to the collision.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.