Police: Pedestrian killed in east Portland hit-and-run, suspect sought

Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene after hitting and killing a woman in east Portland early Thursday morning.

At 12:51 a.m., officers responded to a report of a collision involving a pedestrian at Southeast 148th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street.

When police and emergency medical personnel arrived, they found the victim laying in the roadway. Police said the woman was suffering from catastrophic injuries and she died.

Officers said during the crash, they believe the victim was in the crosswalk on the east side of Southeast 148th Avenue. Police said the walk signal was reportedly lit while she was crossing the street.

She was then struck by a vehicle. Police said the driver drove away from the scene. Officers did not find a suspect or suspect vehicle.

The Portland Police Bureau’s major crash team responded to the area and continued the investigation, which is ongoing.

The woman’s death is the second traffic crash death investigated by the major crash team this year in Portland.

Police have not identified the victim. No information on the suspect or the suspect vehicle has been released.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact PPB’s traffic division at 503-823-2103.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.