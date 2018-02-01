On the Go with Joe at Portland Winter Light Festival

Portland has transformed into an outdoor art gallery that’s best seen in the dark.More >
This Super Bowl Sunday, the National Chicken Council expects Americans to eat 1.3 billion chicken wings.More >
A popular beer company has opened its first location in Portland, a new brew-pub that offers everything from barrel-aged beer to vegan burgers.More >
A local fundraiser is combining coffee, donuts and pugs in an effort to help rescued animals.More >
A local movie production company that has earned international acclaim for its animation is the subject of the Portland Art Museum’s current special exhibit.More >
Two beverages Portland is known for – coffee and beer – are coming together for an event this weekend.More >
Pie lovers rejoice – Tuesday is National Pie Day, and a is local shop taking part in the sweet celebration.More >
Salem is getting ready to host racers from all over the country as part of the largest indoor go-kart race west of the Mississippi.More >
It’s a blast from the past at the Clark County Events Center, where America's Largest Antique & Collectible Show is this weekend.More >
The Portland Expo Center has gone to the dogs for the annual Rose City Classic.More >
Ever dreamed of owning a home in a pretty Italian village?More >
A wrong turn into Canada turns into a nightmare for a Shelby Township couple.More >
A 7-year-old Iowa boy is fighting for his life after being diagnosed with the flu.More >
Portland police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in downtown Portland.More >
A 17-year-old boy who police said was attacked at a troubled Washington high school has died at a hospital.More >
FOX 12 spoke with a friend of the suspected killer, who was blindsided by the heavy accusations against Jeremiah Johnston.More >
Authorities say a soldier died in an accidental shooting at a training facility near the Oregon coast.More >
Two sisters have been indicted in the fatal spanking and beating of a 3-year-old with a baseball bat for taking a cupcake from the kitchen.More >
Stayton police are accusing a mother and her boyfriend of abusing the woman’s 6-month-old girl.More >
The children -- ages 8, 9 and 10 -- were assaulted with "an electronic control device" and beaten by two women using belts and extension cords, police said.More >
