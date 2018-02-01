On the Go with Joe at Portland Winter Light Festival

Portland has transformed into an outdoor art gallery that’s best seen in the dark.

The Portland Winter Light Festival has returned and runs the nights of Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

There are four hubs around Portland where dozens of installations can be seen, all four corners of the city.

Locations with lights on display include OMSI, the North Park Blocks, the Oregon Convention Center and Cathedral Park.

The theme for this year’s festival is "The Light of Progress.”

Getting ready for some cold nights and cool sights in the Rose City for the start of @pdxwlf ! About to light it up live on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/EENiSfH6IZ — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) February 1, 2018

The festival is free and features events as well.

Learn more at PDXWLF.com.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.