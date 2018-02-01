On the Go with Joe at Portland Winter Light Festival - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe

On the Go with Joe at Portland Winter Light Festival

Posted: Updated:
Reporter Joe Vithayathil
Connect
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Portland has transformed into an outdoor art gallery that’s best seen in the dark.

The Portland Winter Light Festival has returned and runs the nights of Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

There are four hubs around Portland where dozens of installations can be seen, all four corners of the city.

Locations with lights on display include OMSI, the North Park Blocks, the Oregon Convention Center and Cathedral Park.

The theme for this year’s festival is "The Light of Progress.”

The festival is free and features events as well.

Learn more at PDXWLF.com.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.