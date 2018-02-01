Link and recipe featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Thursday, Feb. 1

Here are the link and recipe featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Thursday, Feb. 1.
Gary Rogowski is a master woodworker who teaches classes in northwest Portland. Interested in learning more about the art of woodworking? Check out Gary’s website: NorthwestWoodworking.com.
MORE's Molly Riehl has a recipe to share: Guaca-Molly!
The dish feeds a group of ten or more.
Ingredients:
5 avocados peeled and scooped (save the pit of one to keep the guac from browning)
½ C sour cream (can substitute plain Greek yogurt for a healthier option)
½ C salsa
1 C Cotija cheese crumbled
1 can “Green Giant Steam Crisp White Shoepeg Corn”
Salt and garlic powder to taste
Instructions:
Smash together avocados, sour cream, salsa, Cotija cheese, salt and garlic powder
Add corn and mix
Scoop into serving bowl and add avocado pit in the middle
Enjoy!
***NOTE: It’s very important to make this dish your own! Spice it up with jalapenos or hot sauce if you want to! Adjust ingredients to your desire. Make the most of the ingredients you love, and you will definitely enjoy it!
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
