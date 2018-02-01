Two people hit by car in Sherwood construction zone; drivers advised to avoid area

Two people were hit by a car in a construction zone in the Sherwood area.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Southwest Elwert Road and Edy Road at around 10 a.m. Thursday.

A driver entered a construction zone and struck two workers, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. Investigators said the driver went past warning signs and a flagger before hitting the two men.

The two men who were hit work for Northwest Earthmovers based in Sherwood. They were taken to the hospital, but an update on their conditions was not immediately available.

Firefighters said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

There were around a dozen workers at the scene at the time of the collision.

Travelers were advised to avoid the area.

